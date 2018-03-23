Man Utd Stars Raged As Alexis Sanchez 'Shrugged Shoulders' in Dressing Room Fury During Sevilla Loss

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez merely shrugged his shoulders when confronted by angry teammates during the Champions League defeat to Sevilla.

According to the Sun, the former Arsenal man has a poor attitude and has been reminded that standards at Manchester United are much higher than they were for him at Arsenal.

Sanchez, who earns £505,000-a-week, has been criticised for not being a team player and only playing the game on his terms.

Manchester United have also been criticised for failing to conduct checks on Alexis Sanchez's character, or at least not bothering to take their findings into account before making a move for the Chilean.

Sanchez received harsh words from angry Manchester United teammates during the half-time break of the Champions League defeat to Sevilla.

His colleagues made it clear to him that they do not like the way he plays the game on his terms only, and that he was sloppy in possession.

Sanchez reacted by shrugging his shoulders, a move which seemingly sums up his attitude towards playing for Manchester United. A troublesome attitude for the Chilean to take, just two months into his Old Trafford career.

The Sun's Neil Ashton explains his view that Sanchez got away with not being a team player at Arsenal because of his individual brilliance on the pitch. He is not so lucky at Manchester United.

Inside the dressing room at Arsenal, Sanchez is said to have 'a sulker and a moaner' and was not keen on making friends with his team mates.

Sanchez has suggested that he is "physically and emotionally exhausted" after an interesting Instagram post.

Under a picture of him training with the Chilean national team, he wrote: "I know you are psychologically and emotionally exhausted. BUT YOU HAVE TO SMILE AND CONTINUE."

Sanchez admitted that he had to be convinced, by captain Claudio Bravo, to accept his latest invitation to the Chile squad.

"As I am self-demanding, I expected something better," the 29-year-old said, per BBC Sport.

"After my arrival at United, it was hard to change everything very quickly. I even hesitated to come to Sweden. I had asked permission to miss these games but then I thought better and spoke with Claudio and told him that we should all be united."