Report Claims Borussia Dortmund Ready to Rival Arsenal in Race to Sign Turkish Starlet

Borussia Dortmund have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Turkish starlet Yusuf Yazici from Trabzonspor this summer, according to reports.

Yazici burst onto the scene at Trabzonspor last season and went on to score six goals and provide 10 assists in 22 Süper Lig games and is now a first-team regular for the Turkish side.

Arsene Wenger is said to be a long-term admirer of the young attacking midfielder and saw him as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil, who recently signed a new deal in February.

However, according to Turkish Football, the Gunners now face stern competition in securing the young ace’s services, as German giants Borussia Dortmund scouted him during a recent 4-1 win over Akhisar – where he impressed, scoring a brace.

The 21-year-old has played 27 games in Turkey this season and has had a hand in nine goals, demonstrating his attacking and creative abilities.



The Turkish report also claims that Dortmund are expected to scout Yazici again during the international break, where he may feature against Ireland on Friday, and have lodged an enquiry for his services.



Borussia Dortmund have been scouting Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, according to Haberturk. #BVB #TS — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) March 21, 2018

Trabzonspor value the young talent at £17.5m, and the German side's enquiry may worry Arsenal as they have been keeping tabs on the player since early October.

However, there are positives for the Gunners, as Wenger has watched Yazici in person according to his representative, he said: “Yusuf wants a move to Europe, Erkut Sogut has been in talks with clubs and there is interest from the Premier League, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has watched Yusuf in person.”

This long-term saga involving Yazici won't be finished anytime soon, as there are many who admire the Turkey international, but it remains to be seen where he'll be playing football next season.