The United State men's and women's national teams released their kits for 2018 today on Twitter.

Here's the video showing off the two uniforms, with the "One Nation, One Team" tagline featured prominently.

You'll notice that none of the recent stalwarts from the USMNT are in the video. No Michael Bradley, no Tim Howard, no Clint Dempsey. The USMNT is clearly trying to turn the page from a bitterly disappointing stretch punctuated by missing the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The kits are nice, it's just a shame the men won't ever wear them in a meaningful game—the USMNT won't play a competitive match until 2019 Gold Cup.

The women, on the other hand, remain one of the best teams in the world despite recent struggles. The women's World Cup gets underway on June 7, 2018, and CONCACAF qualifying is expected to take place in the fall.