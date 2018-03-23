West Ham's Michail Antonio Says He's 'Not Enjoyed' This Season But Backs Hammers to Stay Up

West Ham United winger Michail Antonio is hopeful of making progress with the Hammers after admitting he has not enjoyed his football this season due to the club's poor form.

Antonio has only scored three goals in 20 games this season, but he is now looking to gain some confidence and turn his form around.

2️⃣ classy finishes from @Michailantonio last night 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gdJXZF3OeL — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 22, 2018

The former Nottingham Forest man scored both goals for West Ham in a 2-1 friendly victory against Dagenham and Redbridge earlier this week, and told the Evening Standard he would take confidence from his performance.

“Have I got the goals in me to keep us up? Yeah, definitely,” the 27-year-old said. “The last two years I got nine goals two seasons running [sic], this season hasn’t been going well for me as I’ve had quite a few injuries.

“But I’ve come back now, scored two goals in the league, a couple today, so hopefully I can push on.”

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

West Ham recently went for warm weather training in Miami, and Antonio believes the trip could be beneficial for the players as they enter the most crucial stage of their season.

He added: “It’s just one of those things, we’ve been struggling in the league so far and you come in and you’re not really enjoying the football because we’ve not been winning.

“So the gaffer decided to take us away, allow us to gel and become that solid team that we were in seasons before. Hopefully with the trip we can come back and keep pushing on.”