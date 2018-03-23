Zlatan Ibrahimovic Announces Imminent LA Galaxy Signing in Most 'Zlatan' Way Imaginable

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose release from Manchester United was confirmed on Thursday, has seemingly confirmed an expected move to Los Angeles Galaxy in the most 'Zlatan' way possible after taking out a full-page advert in the LA Times to mark his imminent arrival.





Staying in typical 'Zlatan' character, the ad simply read, "Dear Los Angeles, You're Welcome".

At the bottom of the mostly blank page is an LA Galaxy badge and the player's signature.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken out a full page advert in the @latimes announcing his arrival at LA Galaxy. Classic Zlatan. pic.twitter.com/TeFXM2De7e — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) March 23, 2018

It also reveals that the veteran Swede will take the club's vacant number nine shirt, the same jersey he wore at Juventus, Barcelona and in his first season at Old Trafford.

With Romain Alessandrini and the Dos Santos brothers, Jonathan and Giovani, occupying Galaxy's three Designated Player spots -allowing them to be paid in excess of the MLS salary cap - it has been rumoured that Ibahimovic's deal will be relatively modest by his own standards at around $1m per season. That is a fraction of what he had been earning in England.

After a dismal 2017 season in which they finished bottom of the Western Conference and bottom of the overall standings, five-time MLS Cup champions Galaxy have had a mixed start to 2018 after winning and losing in their opening two games of the new campaign.

It is hoped that Ibrahimovic, who hasn't played since late December after a fitness relapse following a serious knee injury suffered last April, might be ready to make his Galaxy debut at the end of the month in the first LA debut against new rival franchise LA FC.