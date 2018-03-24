Crystal Palace Loanee Fosu-Mensah Relishing First Team Opportunities Away From Man Utd

Manchester United's Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has thanked José Mourinho for allowing him to leave on loan this season, believing his temporary spell at Crystal Palace is hugely aiding his development as a player.

Fosu-Mensah is reported to have cited Palace's difficult season as a main reason for his improved maturity on the pitch.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The 20-year-old has appeared on 23 occasions for the Eagles this campaign since his arrival on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window.

And the Dutchman's most recent comments suggest he's confident he will return to Old Trafford a more rounded player for his experiences this term.

He said, via the Daily Star: "I think I've got opportunities to play at Palace, and even from José Mourinho as he gave me the chance to develop and express myself here at Crystal Palace.

"It's going well for me but I have to keep going. Every week, you have to perform."

🔸🔸🔸 A post shared by Timothy Fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) on Mar 19, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

(You may also be interested in Man City Face Competition From Man Utd in Bid to Be Reunited with £50m-Rated Bayern Star)

Regarding Palace's relegation fight, Fosu-Mensah added: "It's a battle, a big battle, and we try to stay positive. It's good for me to be involved in this situation.

"I've learned more about games in the Premier League and how tough it can be, mostly. I have enjoyed it here. You want to know how it is to play against United and compete against the players you have played with in a Premier League game.

"As I say, I still have a lot to learn. I have to develop myself so I have to keep improving."