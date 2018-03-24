David Silva Leaves Spain Squad Due to Personal Reasons and Will Miss Upcoming Argentina Friendly

David Silva has been released from the Spain squad due to personal reasons and will miss their upcoming friendly against Argentina on Tuesday.

The Manchester City midfielder had previously spent time away from his club this season after his son was prematurely born in January.

Silva did not attend Spain's training camp on Saturday morning and will be absent for Julen Lopetegui's squad for their game against Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

Silva did however feature for Spain in their 1-1 draw against Germany on Friday, playing 71 minutes before being subbed off for Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez.



The Man City playmaker missed several games for the Premier League leaders over the last few months after he announced that his new born son is "fighting day by day" after being born premature.

City boss Pep Guardiola recently explained how Silva has been keeping himself match fit during the difficult period in the player's personal life.

"He's just strong. We've said many times family is the most important thing," Guardiola told reporters. He said told reporters (via Goal).

"He wants to be here but sometimes he needs to go back and see his son – he's doing well – and his wife. But, of course, he knows he has to train. At the beginning it was okay but it's a long time without training – you cannot play good."

Silva could be back in action as early as next Saturday when Man City face Everton. If they win that game, they can be crowned Premier League champions a week later if they beat local rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

