England Manager Gareth Southgate Provides Injury Update on Leicester City Defender

Gareth Southgate has revealed Leicester City defender Harry Maguire suffered a hamstring injury in the late stages of England's 1-0 victory over Holland.

The 25-year-old centre back completed the full 120 minutes of Leicester's FA Cup quarter final defeat against Chelsea last Sunday, leaving the England boss to admit that a large amount of game time wasn't planned for Maguire in Amsterdam.

Southgate said: "Maguire was just a bit tight in his hamstring. We ideally didn't want him to play that long because he had extra time on Sunday and hadn't really trained with the group until Wednesday" (via Leicester Mercury)

However with Joe Gomez picking up an ankle injury just 10 minutes into the game, it was Maguire who replaced him until the 89th minute when Eric Dier was substituted in his place to see out the remaining few minutes.

Despite fitness concerns, the England boss seemed to be full of praise for the ex Hull City man "Although I have to say I thought his performance was outstanding. I think he's a top player, a really good player"

It is not believed that Maguire's injury is serious, but he is unlikely to figure against Italy on Tuesday for England's last friendly of the international break.

Jack Wilshere will also miss the friendly against Italy on Tuesday, a huge blow for the Arsenal midfielder who has had an impressive injury free season up until now. Gomez will remain with the squad.

BREAKING: The FA confirm Jack Wilshere will not play in England's friendly against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday #ssn pic.twitter.com/ZO9Dp8CI6q — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 24, 2018

With only three more friendlies left before the first game in Russia, it is crunch time for every England player willing to be on that plane.