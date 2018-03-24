Gareth Southgate Lauds 'Leader of Men' Jordan Henderson As Liverpool Star Takes Three Lions Armband

Gareth Southgate has lauded Jordan Henderson's leadership qualities after the England midfielder's performance in Friday's 1-0 win over the Netherlands.

With Harry Kane absent from the squad through injury, the Liverpool ace took up the captain's armband and put in a commanding performance in the heart of midfield in Amsterdam.

Speaking after Jesse Lingard's goal had given the Three Lions a slender victory over Ronald Koeman's Oranje, (via Goal) Southgate was quizzed on Henderson's display and the ex-Middlesbrough boss waxed lyrical about how the 28-year-old had taken to the role.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He said: “He’s got some tremendous human qualities and is a certain leader of men.

“He worked the game out very well today, spotted the tactical changes the Dutch made in switching their system three times, speaking to others and telling them where to press.

“Obviously he’s one of the few guys who captains his club. Or has captained his club. He’s comfortable in that role. He’s comfortable to speak up for the group. He has a mindset for the collective, not the self. That’s a hugely important attribute for a captain to have.”

The international break- otherwise known as the collective opportunity for England fans to unite in a mutual slaughtering of Jordan Henderson.



Here's a bit of a rant on why the abuse he gets is completely unwarranted and based on unfounded myths. https://t.co/VFIxhaQpYR — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) March 23, 2018

Henderson has been Liverpool's permanent captain since Steven Gerrard's departure in the summer of 2015, and has led the Reds with aplomb after growing into the role under Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp.