'I Could Score More': Liverpool Defender 'Not Happy' With His Modest Goal Return in Last Two Seasons

Liverpool centre back Joël Matip has admitted he is "not happy" with his goal tally in two seasons in English football.

According to ESPN, he told Liverpool's official website: "I am a defender, I know, but I think to myself that I could score more goals for Liverpool than I already did."

Since his free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2016, the German-born defender has netted just twice for the Reds, both times in the Premier League. He last scored in a 4-1 win over West Ham last November.

"I hope that a few more will follow as I am not happy with my goal return," he said.

Matip enjoyed greater success in front of goal in his Schalke days, scoring 23 times in seven seasons in Germany, including 17 Bundesliga goals.

He was unable to explain why he has been less prolific in the Premier League: "Maybe sometimes I need a little bit of luck, maybe sometimes I have to do something different when I go forward."

Yet Matip sounded confident that his scoring rate would improve sooner or later: "I'm not desperate about it. I'm still positive and I hope my next goal is not too far away."

The Cameroonian's scoring record is comparable to that of his fellow central defenders at Liverpool. The Estonian international Ragnar Klavan also has just two Liverpool goals to his name, and £75m Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk has not scored since his debut goal in the Reds' 2-1 victory over Everton in the FA Cup 3rd Round in January.

Meanwhile, Croatian centre back Dejan Lovren has netted five times for the Reds in four seasons, including the winner against Borussia Dortmund in the 2016 Europa League quarter finals.

Matip's comments are likely to gain a mixed reception from Liverpool fans, who may be more concerned about their side's defensive displays than a lack of goals.

The Reds are second only to Manchester City in terms of Premier League goals this season, with a tally of 73 in 31 matches. However, they have also conceded 34 league goals - the worst defensive record in the Premier League top five.