Jamie Carragher Weighs in on Twitter Row to Defend Himself in Spit-Gate Controversy

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has weighed into a Twitter debate as users discussed the now infamous spit-gate controversy, where the 40-year-old was captured on video spitting at a car following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Almost two weeks after the incident caused a media storm and saw Carragher suspended from his punditry job on Sky, the ex-Liverpool star piped up on social media to refute the claim that he spat at a child, insisting that he was unaware that anyone other than the person filming was in the vehicle.

"I didn’t spit at the child I did it at the car (still awful I know)," Carragher wrote on Twitter. "I did not see it was a child as she was lent back because her dad was filming."

Joey Barton criticizes Carragher for losing his head..



Remember, Joey was calmness personified..

📻 https://t.co/aNtZDTUabN pic.twitter.com/kkDnjJfaGN — 90min (@90min_Football) March 12, 2018

The former England international has received a mixed reception following the incident.

Although almost everyone (including Carragher himself) has condemned his actions, there still seems to a be a split as to whether he should lose his job at Sky over the incident.

I didn’t spit at the child I did it at the car (still awful I know) I did not see it was a child as she was lent back because her dad was filming. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 22, 2018

Carragher has already been suspended until the end of the season, with the company's hierarchy set to make a decision about his future over the summer.

"Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season," a spokesman told Sky News earlier this month. "Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

"Before the start of the next season, we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."