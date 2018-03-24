Liverpool Fans Fear the Worst As Reds Star Picks Up Ankle Injury on England Duty

Liverpool's Joe Gomez will be assessed by England's medical staff after the defender sustained an ankle injury in the opening ten minutes of the Three Lions' 1-0 victory over the Netherlands on Friday night, the club have confirmed.

Gomez was forced off in Amsterdam after falling awkwardly on his left ankle following an aerial challenge in the seventh minute, bringing his third senior appearance for England to an abrupt end.

The severity of the 20-year-old's injury is to be determined through a number of assessments which will leave both the player and his club manager, Jurgen Klopp sweating over his fitness ahead of a crucial set of fixtures.

The youngster - predominantly used at right back at club level - was a member of Gareth Southgate's experimental back three which included Manchester City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker, where his untimely substitution paved the way for Leicester's Harry Maguire to enter the fray.

Liverpool currently have 16 senior players away on international duty and can ill afford any more casualties ahead of both Premier League and Champions League fixtures having seen both Dejan Lovren and Emre Can succumb to injuries.

