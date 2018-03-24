Liverpool Legend Issues Warning to Mohamed Salah Over Potential Second Season Blues at Anfield

By 90Min
March 24, 2018

Liverpool legend Ian Rush knows what it takes to hit the heights at Anfield over an extended period and he has warned current talisman Mohamed Salah that he will need to take his game to another level in his second season at the club, if he is going to stop the opposition from figuring him out.

The Egyptian has burst onto the scene in his debut season with Liverpool after netting a mammoth 35 goals in 39 games, a return which sees him currently lead the European Golden Shoe award.

Salah's impressive form has earned him worldwide attention and a string of records which could even soon include surpassing Rush's club record for the most goals scored in a single campaign (47), set back in season 1983/84. 

However, whilst Salah continues to prove a menace to the opposition Rush has issued a warning to the 25-year-old that he cannot rest on his laurels in his second season at Anfield. 

"You keep looking to improve yourself every time," Rush told ESPN ahead of Liverpool Legends' match with Bayern Munich on Saturday. 

"You know next season people will be looking out for you. People will be out there saying: 'If you stop Salah from playing, then you stop Liverpool from playing and winning.'

"You're always looking to improve each season because the opposition will be doing exactly the same. If you can't add one or two things to your makeup, then you're not going to do that."

Speaking from experience, Rush looked to explain Salah's phenomenal start to his life on Merseyside.

He said: "I think it's all down to confidence. I think when you're playing so well like that, you go out knowing you're going to score.


"When you're on a high, you try everything. You try ridiculous things, with your left foot, your right foot, with your head -- everything.

"If you're not as confident, then you're scared to try those things. I think that's the difference when you're in a purple patch like that. You're willing to try everything because you know nine times out of 10 that it will come off.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

"You just can't wait to get out there because you know you're going to get a chance. And if you get a chance, you're most probably going to score. That's what happens.

"I've heard some of the Liverpool players say how fantastic Salah has been -- that's in training, not just in the games. That comes across to me that he's in a purple patch," he added. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now