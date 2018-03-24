Liverpool Legend Issues Warning to Mohamed Salah Over Potential Second Season Blues at Anfield

Liverpool legend Ian Rush knows what it takes to hit the heights at Anfield over an extended period and he has warned current talisman Mohamed Salah that he will need to take his game to another level in his second season at the club, if he is going to stop the opposition from figuring him out.

The Egyptian has burst onto the scene in his debut season with Liverpool after netting a mammoth 35 goals in 39 games, a return which sees him currently lead the European Golden Shoe award.

Good from @Andy_Headspeath contextualising Salah's season. Messi's off the table, but Suarez? Suarez isn't https://t.co/Ou8w2m786Z — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 19, 2018

Salah's impressive form has earned him worldwide attention and a string of records which could even soon include surpassing Rush's club record for the most goals scored in a single campaign (47), set back in season 1983/84.

However, whilst Salah continues to prove a menace to the opposition Rush has issued a warning to the 25-year-old that he cannot rest on his laurels in his second season at Anfield.

"You keep looking to improve yourself every time," Rush told ESPN ahead of Liverpool Legends' match with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah has now scored 16 goals in his last 14 games for club & country.



Can't stop, won't stop. 👑🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/bxNNdacjeE — Curtis Adomako🇬🇭 (@Iam_Kertesz) March 24, 2018

"You know next season people will be looking out for you. People will be out there saying: 'If you stop Salah from playing, then you stop Liverpool from playing and winning.'

"You're always looking to improve each season because the opposition will be doing exactly the same. If you can't add one or two things to your makeup, then you're not going to do that."

Speaking from experience, Rush looked to explain Salah's phenomenal start to his life on Merseyside.

One of Salah's less talked about but equally indomitable traits is his fitness. Suarezesque physical resilience. Gets kicked more than most but almost always available. Man grew up in oven temperatures and yet freezing rain, sleet or snow don't affect him at all. Incredible. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) March 19, 2018

He said: "I think it's all down to confidence. I think when you're playing so well like that, you go out knowing you're going to score.





"When you're on a high, you try everything. You try ridiculous things, with your left foot, your right foot, with your head -- everything.

"If you're not as confident, then you're scared to try those things. I think that's the difference when you're in a purple patch like that. You're willing to try everything because you know nine times out of 10 that it will come off.

"You just can't wait to get out there because you know you're going to get a chance. And if you get a chance, you're most probably going to score. That's what happens.

"I've heard some of the Liverpool players say how fantastic Salah has been -- that's in training, not just in the games. That comes across to me that he's in a purple patch," he added.