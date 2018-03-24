Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Still Keen on Signing German International Defender in the Summer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is still intent on signing Germany and FC Koln full back Jonas Hector, according to German sources.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has managed to stamp his identity on the Merseyside outfit, and has them doing well both domestically and in Europe this season.

While the Premier League trophy is certainly out of reach, with Manchester City all but crowned as champions, the UEFA Champions League is still up for grabs and there are some firm believers among their support.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The Reds' main problem over the years has been in defence, but Klopp is doing his best to fix that too, having brought in the likes of Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, Dejan Lovren and, most recently, Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp has also recruited Andrew Robertson as a full back, but he is still understood to be keen on bringing Hector in to provide competition for the former Hull City star.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Kicker are claiming that Hector, who is regarded as one of the most dependable left-sided defensive players in all of Europe, hasn't dropped off the manager's radar.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are considered favourites to sign the player, who is contracted to Koln until 2021, but the Reds are also thought to be in the running.

With his side facing the prospect of relegation this season, it's unlikely the defender will be happy to stay put. And if that turns out to be the case, Liverpool could find themselves battling Bayern, as well as other clubs, for the left back's signature in the summer.