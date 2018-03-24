Man City Captain Vincent Kompany Makes Bold Claim Ahead of Club's Crucial UCL Clash With Liverpool

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany claims that fans at Old Trafford will be backing Pep Guardiola's side to knock Liverpool out of the Champions League this season.

Manchester United's two biggest rivals are set to face off against each other when European football returns at the start of April, with both sides desperate to book their place in the semi finals of the competition.

Despite having no loyalties to either City or Liverpool, Kompany has predicted that United fans will be backing their Manchester rivals throughout the two legs, the first of which is at Anfield on April 4.

"Go with your camera and microphone around the streets of Manchester and find a few Blue fans and a few Red fans and they’ll tell you what they want to happen and what they don’t want to happen," Kompany told Sky Sports, quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"It is the only thing people talk about in Manchester right now. The Champions League is obviously massive, somehow I feel like we do get a little bit of support from the United fans for that fixture."

Manchester City are already on the brink of securing the Premier League title this season and Guardiola's side could even go on to complete a league, cup and Champions League treble if they can get past Liverpool next month.