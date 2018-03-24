Pedro Calls Out Spain Teammate As Worst Dresser in Revealing Chelsea Teammates Q&A

Chelsea star Pedro has lifted the lid on some of his Blues teammates, having caught up with the club's official site for a cheeky interview during the international break.

Pedro did not join the Spain side during the week as he was not called up for their friendlies against Germany and Argentina, so he did find a bit of time to make a few revelations regarding his Stamford Bridge mates.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Spaniard named Belgium star Eden Hazard when he was asked who the player's player in the team is.

"For me it is probably Eden Hazard," he declared. "He's a star, the best player in this team, and he's very good at dribbling, scoring goals, assists and passes. He is a very good player."

He did go on to note that the former Lille star has had to accept second place when it comes the nutmeg rankings, with Willian the undisputed nutmeg king at Cobham.

Meanwhile, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta were picked as the 'hard as nails' guys in the squad.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"They are the two strong guys in the defence," he pointed out. "Gary is a very strong guy and has very good arms! They are good to have defending for us."

It was a bit difficult to name the fastest squad member, especially as he deserves a shout himself. But Davide Zappacosta was said to have the edge.

"It's difficult because we have very fast players. There's Musonda, Willian, Zappacosta. Kante is always running a lot! If they had a 100m race, probably Zappacosta would win."

Antonio Rüdiger is the hot stepper at Chelsea Football Club​ accoring to Pedro! We tend to agree after seeing him dance along to Big Shaq's 'Mans Not Hot' 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/h7KWHb4NSq — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 8, 2017

Moving on to the fun part of the interview, Antonio Rudiger was singled out as Chelsea's best dancer, while David Luiz proved a notable mention. Cesc Fabregas, however, probably won't want to read his friend's verdict on his fashion sense.

"He [Rudiger] has good movement and good rhythm – he's the man for dancing," Pedro remarked. "David Luiz is also very good."

"I don't know," he said when asked who the worst dresser is. "It's probably Cesc! Here at the training ground, all the players have their sportswear, so I don't know, but it's probably Cesc. Sorry mate!"