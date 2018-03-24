Report Claims Napoli Star's Agent Has Jetted into Manchester Amid United & Liverpool Links

Liverpool could face competition from fierce rivals Manchester United in the hunt for Napoli star Jorginho.

Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb has reported that the Italy international's agent Joao Santos flew into Manchester, with the report suggesting he was there to potentially meet interested parties about a summer transfer for his client.

Liverpool are believed to be the favourites to snap £50m-rated Jorginho up this summer as a potential replacement for the seemingly outbound Emre Can, whose contract runs out in July.

However, with Santos flying into Manchester instead of Merseyside, rumours have emerged that the Red Devils may look to try and poach the 26-year-old from under the noses of their fierce rivals.

Liverpool scouts are thought to have watched Jorginho in action for his Serie A club in recent months as Jurgen Klopp eyes midfield reinforcements ahead of a title push next term.

The German, though, may have to try and see off Jose Mourinho in the hunt for Jorginho if the Portuguese manager is actually interested in landing the Brazil-born playmaker.

There's no reason to suggest that Santos can't meet Liverpool representatives to get an idea of what they - or United - are prepared to offer his client ahead of a possible summer switch, given that Liverpool is only a short drive down the M62 from Manchester.

Klopp, though, will be determined not to let his interest in Jorginho develop into a summer long transfer saga as he looks to get the right personnel in place for his senior side ahead of the World Cup kicking off in June.

Jorginho would represent another significant midfield outlay for Liverpool if they signed him up after their £48m plus add-ons splurge on Leipzig ace Naby Keita.

Can is widely expected to leave Anfield on July 1 and the midfielder himself revealed that is listening to offers from all quarters as he weighs up his next career move.

