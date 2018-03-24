Ryan Giggs Encourages Bale to Turn His Back on Man Utd's Advances & Stay at Real Madrid

Wales manager and Manchester United club legend Ryan Giggs has publicly encouraged Gareth Bale to reject any advances from the Red Devils in the summer in order to remain at Real Madrid.

Giggs spent the entirety of his 24-year career at Old Trafford but despite current United boss Jose Mourinho apparently holding a strong interest in luring Bale back to the Premier League, Giggs has urged Wales' leading goalscorer to fight for his place with the Spanish giants.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

28-year-old Bale has long been tipped with a move away from the Bernabeu following a frustrating run of injuries which has resulted in manager Zinedine Zidane often opting for Isco and Marco Asensio ahead of the Welshman in the starting lineup.

However, Giggs has remained confident of Bale's goal scoring ability at the elite level after a hat-trick during Wales' friendly victory over China secured his place in history after he surpassed Ian Rush's tally (28) for his country.

“It’s Real Madrid – there are only a handful of clubs who have got that aura,” Giggs said, via the Guardian.

Youngest ever scorer.

All-time top scorer.

Country's first ever goal at the Euros.

All-time top scorer at Euros tournaments.

All-time top scorer at tournaments.

Led them to their 1st major tournament in 58 years & 2nd ever.



Gareth Frank Bale,

The GOAT of Wales.

“Of course you would want to stay there. What’s Gareth won, three Champions League titles? The proof is in that. When you are at clubs like that, you are always going to win things.

"Gareth has the ability to score every type of goal and there are similarities with Cristiano Ronaldo. They both started out as wingers and they are now goalscorers.”

Bale made the move to Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 in a deal worth around £90m and his time in the Spanish capital has seen him win three Champions League winners medals, and Giggs was full of praise for his star player following the 6-0 victory over China on Thursday.

Giggs added: "Gareth’s a special talent. You try and give him the freedom to damage teams. In attack you can set things up and have special instructions, but it’s about getting Gareth on the ball as much as you can and giving him that expression and freedom.

“He’s not just a devastating player on his day, he is an intelligent player."