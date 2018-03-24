Sami Khedira Plays Down Injury Concerns After Being Substituted in Spain Draw

Germany captain Sami Khedira has distanced himself from early reports suggesting that an injury he picked up against Spain on Friday would have ramifications for his club side Juventus.

The former Real Madrid midfielder, who set up Thomas Müller's equalising goal at the Esprit Arena in Düsseldorf, was substituted just after half time and was replaced by Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Despite fears that the 30-year-old could be forced to miss game time for Juventus after his knock, Khedira confirmed that he was just taken off as a "precautionary measure."





"Don't worry about my substitution, it was only a precautionary measure after feeling a small tightening," Khedira said after the game, quoted by Marca. "But now everything is fine again."





The midfielder will be desperate to be fit in time for Juventus' upcoming Serie A match against AC Milan next Saturday, with his former employers from Madrid then travelling to Turin three days later for the quarter finals of the Champions League.

It’s been a good match against a very tough opponent. 💪🏼⚽ We know that it’s never easy against Spain! By the way, don’t worry about my sub: It was only a precautionary measure after I felt a small induration. But now everything is fine again! 👍🏼🇩🇪 #SK6 #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/76q3RhdSz7 — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) March 24, 2018

(You may also like Juventus Legend Gianluigi Buffon Has His Say on the 'Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo' Debate)





Khedira is still widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in European football and the Germany international could be available on a free transfer as early as 2019.





Although a number of top European clubs will be hoping they could get their hands on Khedira once his contract in Turin expires, the veteran midfielder could return to his hometown side Stuttgart to once again link up with Mario Gómez at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.