Sky Sports Pundit Claims Newcastle United Star Midfielder Is the Best Passer in the Premier League

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Newcastle United star Jonjo Shelvey should've been included in England's latest squad as he has the best passing range in the Premier League.

Shelvey has made 22 league appearances so far this season for the Magpies. He has yet to score in those outings, but has claimed two assists. The 26-year-old has also struggled with his discipline during this campaign, being sent off twice.

He has been playing for a Newcastle side that is fighting to stay in the Premier League this season. They are currently 13th in the league table, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Merson feels that Shelvey should've been given a chance to prove himself in the England squad, as he believes that he has the best passing range in the Premier League. According to his column on the Daily Star, the 49-year-old said:





"Shelvey deserves a chance too. No-one else passes the ball like him. He has the best range in the league in my opinions.





"Even Jack Wilshere doesn't have his passing range. I know people say he's a loose cannon but put him in the squad and let him play against the Italians, the biggest wind-up merchants in football, and if he loses his head, see you later. I think it's a shame he's not being given the chance to prove he can handle it."

Newcastle's next game will be in the league next Saturday, as they prepare to host Huddersfield, a team that is just a point behind them, but have played a game more.