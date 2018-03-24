Spurs' Hugo Lloris Slams 'Complacent' France After Shock Friendly Defeat to Colombia

Hugo Lloris has revealed his fury at France's complacency in letting a two-goal slip in their shock 3-2 defeat to Colombia in Paris.

The Tottenham goalkeeper slammed his teammates for feeling that they had the game already wrapped up inside 26 minutes after Les Bleus took an early 2-0 lead.

However, Colombia struck back to secure a surprise victory over Didier Deschamps' men and, in quotes published by ESPN after the friendly, Lloris failed to hide his anger at his team throwing a good lead away.

He remarked: "We had a very good first 30 minutes, but after we stopped putting the effort in. We didn't do enough in the second half and showed too much complacency. I feel angry at our performance.

"We should take a good look at ourselves. We have big ambitions for the World Cup but we didn't play as a team tonight. We should look at this Colombian team. They probably have a less-talented squad than us but they are a real team."

Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar struck before the half-hour mark to give France a deserved lead at Stade de France, but Luis Muriel's goal on the stroke of half-time handed the visitors hope.

And the South American nation completed a remarkable comeback as Radamel Falcao and Juan Quintero notched efforts after the break to condemn France to defeat.

Deschamps himself was less than impressed with his group of talented stars and admitted that there were 'problems' with his side's desire just three months ahead of the World Cup kicking off.

He said: "We had a lot of problems. They showed much more aggression, we did not at all. We gave away the ball to put them back in control.

"This Colombian team gave us a lesson in aggression, they would not let go. I cannot be happy, especially with the second half, but we must take time to analyse.

"We have not met the high standards we must. We have no excuses. When you lose at home it's never fun.''