Stefan De Vrij Stalls on Inter Move As Barcelona Prepare to Join Race for Dutch Defender

Stefan De Vrij's expected end-of-season move to Inter could be scuppered by Barcelona, who have launched a new proposal for the Lazio defender, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

De Vrij's contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires this summer, leaving him free to join another club. It has been expected for a while that he will join Inter, but is now stalling on that deal in the hope that Barcelona well cement their interest in the form of a contract offer.

Barcelona may be the more attractive proposition and would be able to offer De Vrij the more lucrative contract, but he is more likely to be a regular starter at Inter than at the Nou Camp.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Much could depend on whether Inter qualify for next season's Champions League. They currently occupy the last qualification spot in Serie A, but are only one point clear of De Vrij's Lazio.

I Biancocelesti are chasing a first Champions League campaign since 2007-08, but a run of just two wins from their last eight league matches has handed the initiative to Inter. With the two sides meeting in Rome on the final day of the season, it could be a race which goes right down to the wire.

De Vrij is a Dutch international and played 89 minutes of the Netherlands' 1-0 defeat to England on Friday. He has made 34 appearances for the Oranje, and scored his first international goal against Spain at the 2014 World Cup.