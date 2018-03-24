VIDEO: Sprechen Sie Fussball? Usain Bolt Learns German Phrases After First Dortmund Training Session

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt impressed the Borussia Dortmund management during a recent training session with the club, but head coach Peter Stöger insisted that the 31-year-old "clearly has a lot of work to do" is he wants to turn professional.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist trained alongside the likes of Mario Götze and Julian Weigl on Friday as Bolt got his first taste of life as a professional footballer - a dream which the retired sprinter has been chasing for some time.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Bolt also tried to learn a few German phrases that would help him on the training pitch, albeit with little success.

In an amusing video that was released on Dortmund's Facebook page, the former Olympian seemed most impressed when learning just what 'BVB' stands for.

Although the Jamaican did impress Stöger during the training session, the Dortmund manager claims that the publicity stunt was just a "really fun" exercise for all parties involved.

"It's all about procedure and movement, but the most important thing is that he had fun," Stöger said, quoted by Goal. "I think he is talented, but when he wants to play at a higher level, he clearly has a lot of work to do.

"The physique he needs for his other sport is completely different from what he needs for football, but it was really fun for us.

"It was a pleasure for us to meet a guy like him and to work with him."

Bolt has previously spoken about the possibility of joining Manchester United but the Red Devils have thus far been less welcoming to the retired sprinter than Borussia Dortmund.

Although the chances of the 31-year-old ever signing a professional contract are slim - at least at a club the size of Borussia Dortmund - Bolt was able to realise a dream by playing with some of Europe's best players.