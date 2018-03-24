VIDEO: Steven Gerrard Reveals Jurgen Klopp's 'Invaluable' Advice Before Starting Career in Coaching

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed that he picked Jurgen Klopp's brain for insight and advice when considering his first steps into a career in management.

The former Reds midfielder is currently at the helm of the Reds' Under-18 side, but was approached by MK Dons before accepting a role at his boyhood club, a decision he admits Klopp assisted with.

"We had numerous conversations and I asked Jurgen a lot of questions about what it was like," Gerrard told Liverpool.com.





"He spoke about his experiences. It was all about the next two years to go and sample it, try it and see what it is like.

"He gave me the pros and the cons, and gave me invaluable advice moving forward. I'm enjoying the role and making loads of mistakes, but they're off-camera – which is what he suggested was the best move.

"Now that I’ve experienced it, that was certainly the right move from the beginning. I’m just trying to grow and learn and get used to a completely different role – and completely different job – to being a player."

With an abundance of experience on field, with the accolades to match, the 37-year-old admitted to feeling as though he often knew better than his manager at the time when he was playing. A mindset which has now been debunked following his early experiences in management.

He added: "Now I've got more respect for managers and coaches; I used to think I was the best coach and manager in the world when I was a player.

"What are you doing that session for? Why are you doing this?' Now, I apologise for all that and I realise how much of a difficult job it is for any coach or manager, because it's a completely different ball game.

As for what Klopp thinks of the Liverpool legends transition into management, he said: "I’m really happy that Steven enjoys it because it doesn’t happen too often that a player of his size starts on this level.

"That’s why I always say it’s a job you have to learn. If you are ready to learn it you don’t have to be a genius to come through; you need to be busy and interested, and then it’s possible. And then it’s a big help that you have been a world-class player, because then you know all about the game and have your own ideas."