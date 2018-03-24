West Ham Fans React on Twitter to Manuel Lanzini's Latest Comments Regarding His Future

By 90Min
March 24, 2018

Argentinian midfielder Manuel Lanzini's latest remarks have been the subject of huge debate amongst West Ham fans on Twitter. 

Speaking to the official club website, Lanzini expressed his great love for the Hammers, saying: "I’ve always said I am very happy at the Club and it’s a Club where I feel very comfortable and I really enjoy working with this group of players."

However, that didn't stop ever pessimistic West Ham fans from voicing their thoughts, with many still remaining unconvinced about the player's future at the club. 






So, it sounds like they're pretty confident about him staying at the club then! 

Although, it must be said in their defence that Lanzini did also refuse to rule out a future move in the same interview. He said: "I don’t know what will happen in the future, but today I am very, very happy and I love playing here."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With the Hammers languishing only just above the relegation zone in 17th position, it could be very likely that if the club were relegated, Lanzini would move on.

It is certainly a worrying time for West Ham at the moment, with the whole club seemingly in complete turmoil. And, any talk of future player departures is unlikely to make it feel any better.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

As the board continue to attempt to diffuse the dire situation at the club, West Ham face Southampton at the London Stadium next Saturday. 

Failing to win, fan discontent will only continue and one wonders if relegation to the Championship might be the final nail in the coffin for many at the historic, east London club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now