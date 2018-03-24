West Ham Fans React on Twitter to Manuel Lanzini's Latest Comments Regarding His Future

Argentinian midfielder Manuel Lanzini's latest remarks have been the subject of huge debate amongst West Ham fans on Twitter.

Speaking to the official club website, Lanzini expressed his great love for the Hammers, saying: "I’ve always said I am very happy at the Club and it’s a Club where I feel very comfortable and I really enjoy working with this group of players."

However, that didn't stop ever pessimistic West Ham fans from voicing their thoughts, with many still remaining unconvinced about the player's future at the club.

Incoming transfer request when relegated. — Boiwonder (@LocksmithDuude) March 24, 2018





He’s off then — ⚒ NI©️K ⚒ (@N13KKF) March 23, 2018





This will bang when he’s first out of the door when we go down... — West Ham Rambles (@WestHamRambles) March 23, 2018





Until a big club comes knocking — John lovejoy (@JonnyatworkJohn) March 23, 2018





Prove it by signing a new contract. — 🐐 (@MagicJoaoMario) March 23, 2018





Payet was aswell — Alfie Bell (@alfiebell7) March 23, 2018

So, it sounds like they're pretty confident about him staying at the club then!

Although, it must be said in their defence that Lanzini did also refuse to rule out a future move in the same interview. He said: "I don’t know what will happen in the future, but today I am very, very happy and I love playing here."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With the Hammers languishing only just above the relegation zone in 17th position, it could be very likely that if the club were relegated, Lanzini would move on.

It is certainly a worrying time for West Ham at the moment, with the whole club seemingly in complete turmoil. And, any talk of future player departures is unlikely to make it feel any better.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

As the board continue to attempt to diffuse the dire situation at the club, West Ham face Southampton at the London Stadium next Saturday.

Failing to win, fan discontent will only continue and one wonders if relegation to the Championship might be the final nail in the coffin for many at the historic, east London club.