Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane still hasn't given club president Florentino Pérez a definitive answer over his future at the Santiago Bernabéu, causing Los Blancos officials to draft up a list of potential replacements.

The French manager was under serious pressure at the beginning of the season after a catastrophic start to the campaign - by Real Madrid's high standards at least.

However, victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League has helped lift some of the pressure off Zidane's shoulder's and the former Real Madrid midfielder now appears to be in charge of his own destiny in the Spanish capital.

The 45-year-old is still yet to inform his employers whether he intends to stay on at the Bernabéu next season but Marca reports that Zidane has no managerial ambitions outside of Real Madrid.

The Spanish outlet also adds that the club's hierarchy have been lining up potential replacements to succeed Zidane if the Frenchman decides to leave at the end of the season - a decision which will likely rest with Madrid's success against Juventus in the Champions League.

Despite potential glory in Europe this season, Los Blancos are still well off the pace in La Liga, sitting 15 points behind Barcelona and four points adrift of their city rivals, Atlético Madrid.