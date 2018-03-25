EA Sports Confirm Late Fiorentina Defender Davide Astori Will Remain in FIFA 18

EA Sports have confirmed the late Fiorentina defender Davide Astori will remain in the next update of FIFA 18.

The Italian tragically passed away in his sleep earlier this month aged just 31, and a post-mortem has revealed a cardiac arrest as the most likely cause of death.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Via the Sun, EA have been in consultation with La Viola and the decision has been made to keep Astori in the game until the release of the new game in October.

A statement from the company read: "FIFA community, along with the entire football world, we are saddened by the passing of Davide Astori.

"After consulting with Fiorentina since Davide's passing, and to ensure we best honour his legacy, we will be taking the following actions: At the request of the club, Davide Astori will remain in the current Fiorentina squad in FIFA."

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

That said, EA have decided to ensure Astori cannot be freshly packed in the game's Ultimate Team (FUT) mode, and his maximum price range on existing cards has now been forcibly reduced after sick players tried to 'cash in' on his death.

The 14-times capped Italy international was bid farewell a few weeks ago after thousands, including his Fiorentina and Azzurri teammates, attended his funeral at the Santa Croce church in Florence.

