Forgotten Man at Newcastle Seeking Major League Soccer Move to Salvage World Cup Dream

Newcastle United midfielder Achraf Lazaar is hoping for a move to Major League Soccer in order to salvage his dream to represent Morocco at the World Cup this summer.

The 26-year-old had been on loan at Serie A side Benevento for the first half of this season, although the defender has been left out of the squad list for the second half of the season, leaving the defender in footballing limbo.

In an interview with GazzaMercato however, Lazaar has revealed he has had contact with sides in the MLS, and hopes a potential move can result in a call-up to the national team ahead of the summer.

He said: "I want to be at the World Cup with Morocco. Representing my country is the greatest satisfaction and I want to be at the World Cup with Morocco, as that would be a dream. Now I will do everything I can to earn my chance.

"I can confirm that there are three clubs who are interested in MLS, but I prefer to respect those clubs, and not name the ones who contacted me."

The problem for Lazaar is that he has already played for two clubs this season having featured for Newcastle in the EFL Cup in August, meaning that under FIFA rules he is unable to play for a third for the remainder of the current campaign, despite the MLS's different schedule to Russia.

Lazaar, who last played for Morocco in 2016, understands the situation he finds himself in, but hopes he and his agent can iron out the details and return to the national team fold.

He continued, stating: "It is not easy purely in terms of red tape to go to America but with my new agent Roberto De Fanti we are seeking the best solution.

"I really miss the Morocco squad, as I played during the qualifiers for the World Cup and will do everything to get my place in the side."