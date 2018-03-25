Former Ireland International Rips Into West Ham Star Following Liam Kelly Commitment Issues

Former Republic of Ireland international Keith Andrews has launched a vicious attack on West Ham star Mark Noble, after Liam Kelly turned down the chance to play against Turkey earlier this week.

The Reading midfielder ignored calls by manager Martin O'Neill about being a part of the provisional squad, and only texted him his bold decision.

O'Neill had made the call to Kelly under the impression that he would be interested in playing for the Boys in Green, and the player has previously represented the nation at Under-19 and Under-21 levels, but it appears he is keeping his options open with him being English-born.

The failure to commit left Andrews reeling, and he launched an astonishingly unnecessary attack on West Ham midfielder Noble, who might have declared for Ireland himself once.

"I'm telling you if Mark Noble had come into the squad, I would have snapped him in half"



Keith Andrews had his say on players who might view Ireland as a Plan B at international level #KeithAndrewsShow #COYBIG @BoyleSports



He vented on the Off the Ball's Keith Andrews Show: "He's [Kelly] keeping his options open, he's weighing it up. He doesn't want to commit yet. I'll tell you what, I've been in squads before where there's been this type of talk.

"Such and such has an Irish granny and he might consider Ireland now. What do you mean, 'might consider Ireland now?' That's nonsense. If Mark Noble had come into the squad, I would have snapped him in half.

"I don't want us to be plan B. If we're plan B, do one. I genuinely feel that. I'm not [OK with] six months, 12 months time if he goes on [and decides he wants to play with us], not for me."

If Andrews' harsh comments are anything to go by, then it's probably safe to assume that he'll be delighted that Noble has a grand total of zero England caps in his career so far.

