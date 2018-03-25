Glenn Hoddle Puts John Stones Forward as Potential Toby Alderweireld Replacement

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Glenn Hoddle has suggested that Spurs should target Manchester City centre back John Stones as a long term replacement for Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian defender is experiencing faltering contract talks with the north London club and due to their rigid wage structure, may leave the club at the end of the season for a cut price fee.

He has been linked with a whole host of top clubs including bitter London rivals Arsenal - a potential move which would break the hearts of Spurs fans everywhere.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Despite the 29-year-old being widely regarded as the club's best centre back, Tottenham have fared well without Alderweireld in the team since his hamstring injury in November.

The club are in an FA Cup semi final and are also in a good position to finish in the top four. Former player Glenn Hoddle believes that Alderweireld will need replacing, and spoke to the Daily Mail about who he thinks would be the right fit.

''It seems strange to think that any player should ever consider leaving Manchester City but I think the only worry for his [Stones] career is whether he goes on to play enough club football.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

''Pep Guardiola also has Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte and Vincent Kompany to pick from so we'll have to see how it works out for John. Perhaps Tottenham would be interested if they are unable to keep Toby Alderweireld?''

It seems unlikely that City would be willing to sell one of their top defenders to a direct rival but as Hoddle mentioned, they have plenty of alternatives to choose from.

Stones possesses a level of passing ability and composure similar to that of Alderweireld and if Spurs were able to get the Englishman, it would certainly be a brilliant acquisition.