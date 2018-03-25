'He Reminds Me of Alonso': Liverpool Fans Urge Reds to Sign £36m-Rated Serie A Midfielder

By 90Min
March 25, 2018

Liverpool fans are urging the club to pursue the signature of Jorginho in the summer. This follows reports that claim midfielder Emre Can is demanding £200,000-a-week and the club is not willing to offer him that. 

Fans have been praising the performances of Jorginho, some even likening him to Anfield legend Xabi Alonso for his passing ability.

Some fans are already claiming that the Italian would easily adapt to the Premier League.

Others are already happy to replace Can with Jorginho.

Although, some fans are already getting ahead of themselves, one even claiming that they will put £1,000 on the Reds winning the league next season if they sign Ndidi and another attacker on top of Jorginho:.

Jorginho would undoubtedly be a great signing for Liverpool. The side are seriously lacking a world class passer, and Jorginho has shown he is one this season. He would be an improvement on some of the passing that Jordan Henderson has offered over the years. 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

He would also improve on the range of passing that Emre Can currently offers. His abilities would also be a huge boost in attack, as the Italian could pick out the pacy runs of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

He has scored three goals and contributed four assists for Napoli this season. Liverpool fans would hope the 25-year-old could improve those numbers somewhat if he was to move to Merseyside this summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now