'He Reminds Me of Alonso': Liverpool Fans Urge Reds to Sign £36m-Rated Serie A Midfielder

Liverpool fans are urging the club to pursue the signature of Jorginho in the summer. This follows reports that claim midfielder Emre Can is demanding £200,000-a-week and the club is not willing to offer him that.

Fans have been praising the performances of Jorginho, some even likening him to Anfield legend Xabi Alonso for his passing ability.

Hopefully we sign JORGINHO,, he reminds me of Xabi Alonso. — 10 (@Gol_D_Andrew) March 24, 2018

Some fans are already claiming that the Italian would easily adapt to the Premier League.

He'll boss the PL imo. — The Lethal Trio🇸🇳'🇧🇷'🇪🇬 (@k_dreads1) March 25, 2018

Others are already happy to replace Can with Jorginho.

Fml, just sign Jorginho instead 😂 — Karxnka (@Karxnka) March 25, 2018

Agreed mate. Jorginho >> Can — ℕ𝕚𝕔𝕜⚡️ (@KingKeita__) March 25, 2018

Although, some fans are already getting ahead of themselves, one even claiming that they will put £1,000 on the Reds winning the league next season if they sign Ndidi and another attacker on top of Jorginho:.

If we sign jorginho, de vrij, ndidi and a back up attacking player, with Keita coming in. I will walk straight into a bookies and put £1000 on us winning the league #LFC #quoteme #mosalah — Nabi Shaker (@nabi_shaker) March 23, 2018

Deligt - VVD partner

Werner - Younger faster and better finishing Firmino

Jorginho - Hendo replacement

Lemar - Attacking Midfielder/Winger



We will win stuff! 🔥🔥#LFC — Anuraag Marepally (@tweet4manuraag) March 23, 2018

Jorginho would undoubtedly be a great signing for Liverpool. The side are seriously lacking a world class passer, and Jorginho has shown he is one this season. He would be an improvement on some of the passing that Jordan Henderson has offered over the years.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

He would also improve on the range of passing that Emre Can currently offers. His abilities would also be a huge boost in attack, as the Italian could pick out the pacy runs of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

He has scored three goals and contributed four assists for Napoli this season. Liverpool fans would hope the 25-year-old could improve those numbers somewhat if he was to move to Merseyside this summer.