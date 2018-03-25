Jonny Evans Reveals Tears Flowed in West Brom Dressing Room Following Bournemouth Defeat

West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans has revealed his and his teammates' distress following the Baggies' 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

Despite taking the lead shortly after the break through Jay Rodriguez, the Cherries' Jordon Ibe and Junior Stanislas both hit back late on to force the Birmingham-based club to return to the Midlands empty-handed.

The defeat left Alan Pardew's side 10 points from safety with just seven games remaining, and while on international duty with Northern Ireland, the 30-year-old admitted to the BBC the away dressing room was not a happy place at Dean Court last Saturday.

I’d watch Stoke vs West Brom right now like it was the Champions League Final. — - (@AnfieldRd96) March 24, 2018

"There was a lot of hope and optimism that we would get something from it", Evans said. "We were upset."

However, despite the daunting task of survival, and the centre back's reported involvement in 'taxi gate' during West Brom's mid-season training camp in Barcelona, the Baggies captain believes their fate is not sealed yet.

"People try and relate things that aren't always relatable but before we went to Barcelona and before the manager arranged the trip I think we were bottom of the league", he added.

This weekend last year West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 to move within 7pts of the Top 5. Since then:



P39 W3 D13 L23 — Chris Graham (@chrisgraham79) March 17, 2018

"Our performances throughout the season haven't been up to scratch. We haven't got enough points on board.

"I think there is hope. It's not like we have got to the point where we have accepted relegation.

1. People

2. Seriously

3. Need

4. To

5. Stop

6. Trying

7. To

8. Predict

9. The

10. Premier

11. League

12. End

13. Of

14. Season

15. Table

16. Just

17. Let

18. It

19. Happen

20. West Brom — Paramveer ☬ (@gxrchwwfc) March 23, 2018

"There were a few tears after the game at the weekend. We were ahead and then the game swung in the last 15 minutes, and I think it has been the story of our season. It's hard to take sometimes.

"Mathematically, though, we still have hope, and we keep going until it is mathematically not possible. We owe that to ourselves and the fans to do that. That's what we will continue to do that."