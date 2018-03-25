José Mourinho's Daughter Shares Treasured Childhood Family Photo Showing Father's Diving Skills

The daughter of Manchester United manager José Mourinho has taken to Instagram to share a treasured childhood family photograph, which shows the 'Special One' and his two children practicing a spot of diving at the local swimming pool back in 2004.

The Portuguese manager has two children: Matilde, 22, and José Mário Jr, 17, travelled with him and his wife to London in 2004 as the manager left Porto to join Chelsea. Whether Mourinho has passed on his diving skills to his players along the years is certainly a matter open for debate, but let's leave that for another day.

Image by Richie Boon

Mourinho rose to fame after leading Porto to a famous league and Champions League double in 2004, which then led to his move to Chelsea. The 55-year-old won back to back titles with the Blues, before going on to manage at Inter. The formidable manager won two league titles and another Champions League title, building upon his already fine reputation.

Stepping up to an even greater challenge, Mourinho then won La Liga with Real Madrid, before returning to Chelsea and winning another Premier League. Now at Manchester United, the former Rio Ave player is yet to repeat the success he found earlier in his career, but will be determined to prove himself at Old Trafford despite a number of fans criticising his style of football.

