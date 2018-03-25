Leicester Star Admits He Plays for His 'Own Success' Rather Than Teammates or Manager

Leicester defender Christian Fuchs has admitted that he plays only for himself rather than his manager or team, but denied that this was the attitude that got Claudio Ranieri sacked.

Ranieri led Leicester to an incredible Premier League title triumph in 2015-16, but was fired less than a year later with the Foxes languishing in the lower reaches of the table.

Many observers felt that Leicester players had stopped playing for the Italian, an accusation which seemed to be backed up when they suddenly started winning again after Craig Shakespeare took over.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Fuchs confessed his selfish attitude, but denied that he and his teammates had deliberately cost Ranieri his job.

“I’m not playing for my coach, I’m not playing for my team mates, I’m playing for my own success,” the Austrian full back told Yahoo Sport. “I wouldn’t say the players let him [Ranieri] down. We had to cope with a couple of factors, but we had a great streak in the Champions League with Ranieri and went through the group stage without a problem.

“It was a very different season, and we all knew that we might not be able to repeat what we’d created before.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester were 5000/1 to win the Premier League at the start of the 2015/16 campaign but only lost three league matches all season and finished ten points clear of closest challengers Arsenal.

They clinched the league title after Tottenham - the only team capable of catching them - drew 2-2 at Chelsea, a game which Fuchs described as 'a crazy up-and-down experience.'

“Tottenham went up 2-0, then Chelsea equalised with a beautiful Hazard goal, for which I’ll be thankful for the rest of my life," said the 31-year-old.