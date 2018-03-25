Ligue 1 Star Talks Up Chances of Summer Move to Premier League With Liverpool and Arsenal Interested

Monaco's midfield star Thomas Lemar has openly expressed his desire to move to the Premier League in the summer, after claiming that his club's decision to reject January bids from Arsenal and Liverpool has spurred him on to earn a summer switch.

In an interview with French outlet Téléfoot, the French international admitted that he sees his future away from Ligue 1, claiming that he's still hoping to impress his potential suitors ahead of further transfer bids in the summer. Lemar said: "I'm not going to hide it, I was a little disappointed (at the rejected offers).

Lemar sur les offres refusées de Liverpool et Arsenal "Je vais pas le cacher, j'étais un peu déçu. Il ne faut pas cogiter là dessus. J'ai continué à travailler pour que ces clubs essaient de revenir durant le mercato prochain" pic.twitter.com/zhyUwRUP5o — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) March 25, 2018

"There's no need to ponder on that. I continued to work for these clubs to try and convince them to return during the next transfer window."





Lemar is one of the most highly sought after young talents in France, and is capable of playing either in an advanced playmaker role or on the left wing. These qualities make the 22-year-old a prime target for Liverpool, as his direct and flexible style of play would arguably suit the Reds perfectly.

Alternatively, Arsenal are desperate to bolster their squad, after a largely disappointing campaign which could see them miss out on qualifying for the Champions League for the second season in a row.

Meanwhile, Juventus are believed to be pondering a move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the summer, as they look to freshen up their ageing midfield. The Welsh wonder has just over a year left on his existing contract, and the Gunners are becoming increasingly concerned that they could lose the player upon his deal expiring in summer 2019.