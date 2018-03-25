Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reportedly demanded a new contract worth £200k-per-week, as his future with the club continues to remain unclear following his repeated stalling over signing a new deal.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, the German international's contract expires at the end of the season, with Manchester City and Juventus both looking to bring him in on a free transfer. Can's alleged demands would make him the highest paid player at Anfield, and the Reds may well be unwilling to see their wage bill skyrocket in order to keep the 24-year-old.

Can has already rejected contract offer from the club, and it is unclear how far they will go to retain his services. RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita will join the club in the summer, meaning that a high quality replacement is already available. However, Liverpool are unlikely to want to let Can join their divisional rivals Man City, as they look to challenge for the title next season.

The former Bayer Leverkusen powerhouse is likely to go to the World Cup with Germany in the summer, where the highly talented side will attempt to defend their title. Can joined the Reds in 2014 under the management of Brendan Rodgers, and has developed into one of the club's star players.

In other news, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is believed to be eyeing up FC Koln defender Jonas Hector, as he looks to strengthen his defensive line in the summer. While the Reds have lit the league up with their attractive, attacking style of play this season, the defence has persistently undone the work of the forward players with a series of high profile blunders.