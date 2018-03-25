Liverpool Midfielder Reveals the Disappointment He Felt When Luiz Suarez Left Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson has revealed how disappointed he was when Luis Suarez left Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2014.

The 21-year-old shared numerous training sessions with Suarez during his unbelievable 2013/14 season, where he scored 31 Premier League goals.

Suarez was adored by the Liverpool faithful, and it is clear that it was not only the fans that were devastated when the Uruguayan moved on to pastures new.

When speaking to Sky Sports after scoring in Wales 6-0 win over China, Wilson said: ''I trained a bit with him when I was a young lad and it was great to see his qualities first hand.





''As a Liverpool fan I was very disappointed when he left, but he helped me with his advice on and off the pitch. Even though his English wasn't the best, what he did have he made sure he used it and he was fantastic to the younger players. He's a brilliant player, but hopefully we can keep him quiet.''

Wilson has been in fine form himself recently after securing a half-season loan to Championship side Hull City.

Since his move, Wilson has scored three goals in four starts and will be hoping he can continue this form in order to push for a future starting spot in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

When asked about his Liverpool future, the 21-year-old said: ''I had a few conversations with him [Klopp], I let him know I wanted senior football and then he told me his view of it.

''I was able to get out at the end of the window and I'm delighted to be at Hull. But I have been at Liverpool since the age of eight, so that's always been my dream to play in the first team.''