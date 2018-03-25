Mark Sampson Banned by UEFA for 'Aggressive & Insulting' Behaviour With Metal Pole Towards Official

UEFA was investigating former England women's boss Mark Sampson for brandishing a metal pole during a verbal attack on an official before he was sacked, according to reports.





The 35-year-old was relieved of his duties in September last year for 'inappropriate and unacceptable' behaviour in a previous role.

However, documents published on the governing body's website have revealed that the ex-national coach has received a three-match ban for 'aggressive and insulting' behaviour towards a match official.

The incident took place after England's defeat to the Netherlands in the 2017 European Championship semi-finals, as Sampson aimed a barrage of threatening behaviour towards the referee liaison officer.

"After the game, the referee liaison officer was standing outside the referee changing room when [Sampson] shouted aggressively at her: 'You're a f****** disgrace, it's a f****** shame", the documents read.

"He then picked up a metal pillar raising it above his head aggressively before throwing it down hard against the floor, shutting the door to the corridor, saying: 'I'm going to close the f****** door in your f****** face."

This incident reportedly came after the Welshman's 60th-minute comments towards the UEFA venue director, telling her: "You better sit down, you little s***!"

Mark Sampson was banned by Uefa for 3 matches for "despicable" incident involving abuse + threatening behaviour with iron bar towards female Uefa official. Ban imposed a day after he was sacked by FA. pic.twitter.com/9iSFNskDJR — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) March 23, 2018

UEFA have stated that the FA has accepted the charges and Sampson has apologised; however, the former manager's actions are still marring what should be a momentous occasion for the Lionesses, according to striker Eniola Aluko.

On Friday, England women moved up a place to second in the Fifa world rankings, their best ever position and the highest ever by an England team.

But again, Aluko, who received an apology from the FA in October for Sampson's racially discriminatory remarks towards her and Chelsea teammate Drew Spence in 2014 and 2015 respectively, believes his actions have taken the focus away from another success for women's football.

"This morning I woke up to see that the England team has been announced as second in the world and yet again we've got another negative story about the [former] England manager", the 31-year-old told Sky Sports.