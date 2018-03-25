Michy Batshuayi Says He Is 'Back on Track' at Dortmund But Refuses to Discuss Future

Michy Batshuayi has insisted he is 'back on track' after enjoying a successful loan spell with Borussia Dortmund.

The Belgian forward had struggled to establish himself at Chelsea and was deemed surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte, but he has excelled since moving to the Bundesliga, scoring eight goals in 11 appearances.

Batshuayi:



"I hardly played at Chelsea, so it's nice to be important again."



We love you Batsman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JRDjVIBf8c — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 24, 2018

Asked if he envisages a future for himself at Chelsea, Batshuayi told Sky Sports: "Don't ask me about my future. I had a difficult time, and it's good to be back on track."

(You may also be interested in VIDEO: Sprechen Sie Fussball? Usain Bolt Learns German Phrases After First Dortmund Training Session)

Batshuayi has appeared reinvigorated since his move to Dortmund, and he has admitted that confidence has played a significant part in his upturn of form.

"I was very well received by Dortmund, by the whole club," he added. "I felt a lot of love, a footballer is stronger when he has confidence.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"I didn't expect to find my efficiency so quickly. This is the real Michy, but I still want more. The fans are unbelievable and the stadium is beautiful. I really never expected to settle so quickly."

The 24-year-old has been on international duty with Belgium this week. In his absence, former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt trained with Dortmund, and impressed.

"I hope he doesn't take my place," Batshuayi joked. "I've watched the pictures and he doesn't look bad. A goal and an assist. To change sports like that is the class of a real champion. I would love to have been there to see it in person. I hope he's still with us when I get back."