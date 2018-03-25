Milan Defender Andrea Conti Hails Manager Gennaro Gattuso Following Unbeaten Streak

Milan right back Andrea Conti has hailed the impact manager Gennaro Gattuso has made since taking over from Vincenzo Montella earlier this season.

Milan legend Gattuso has made quite the impression since taking the reins at San Siro in November, to the point where Milan are finally beginning to reap the rewards of their expensive summer transfer window.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Gattuso has guided Milan to a 10-game unbeaten run in Serie A, whilst also securing their place in the Coppa Italia final in May.

The only taste of defeat Milan have experienced in the past few weeks has been in Europe, where they bowed out at the last 16 stage of the Europa League at the hands of Arsenal.

However, though their elimination does take away a meaningful route of Champions League qualification, Milan find themselves sixth in the league, five points adrift of rivals Inter in fourth, and, if current form continues, could finally make a return to Europe’s elite competition.

Right back Conti seems to be enjoying his football under the Gattuso rein, and was full of praise for his new manager.

90 minutes in Gennaro Gattuso's shoes...



• Kicks every ball ⚽️

• Never smiles 😡

• Hand gestures for days 👋



A referee/linesman's nightmare 😂 pic.twitter.com/hziL03QYuc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2018

Reported by Goal, Conti said: "Milan have changed a great deal, in the approach to the game and the characteristics of the team. It's a totally different Milan and, to be honest, a better one.

"Gattuso is proving himself to be well-prepared and with all the experience he accumulated as a player, that was inevitable.

Did Danny Welbeck dive during Arsenal's win over Milan?



Gennaro Gattuso doesn't think so! pic.twitter.com/05HTf3BcZa — Goal (@goal) March 16, 2018

"Now I hope to be an extra weapon in the armoury for the final few weeks of the season.

"I believed in our Champions League chances even when there was a wider gap in the table. Considering the current situation, our rivals for a top four finish are Inter and Lazio."

(You May Also Be Interested In, ''I'm Not That Great': Gennaro Gattuso Refuses to Take Credit for Milan's Coppa Italia Achievement')

Milan will be in for a test following the international break, when they face Juventus in Serie A.