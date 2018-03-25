Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic Drops Hint Over Future After Impressing on Loan at Fulham

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has hinted where his future lies in the wake of an impressive loan spell at Fulham.

The Serbia international joined the Championship promotion chasers in January after falling out of favour under Rafael Benitez, although it has turned out the move has suited both parties.

Since swapping St James' Park for Craven Cottage, the 23-year-old has seven goals in nine appearances for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, while Newcastle have seven points in their last four games and look set to avoid Premier League relegation.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Now, according to Get West London, Mitrovic doesn't know for certain where his future lies, but hopes it will be for a team that plays in black and white.

He said: "God’s will is that I wear a black and white jersey. I’m glad of that, I feel fine in this shirt. And it is not impossible that, again, before the end of my career, I will play at Partizan, from where I went to the world.

"I respect Rafa Benitez’s decision not to play me and now I feel comfortable playing Fulham. I’m hoping that it will last."

Mitrovic's loan deal at Fulham runs out at the end of this season, but the former Partizan and Anderlecht man wants to solely focus on matters on the pitch for now.

He continued, stating: "Every gathering and every match - and even friendlies - is a chance for me, it’s a new fight for a place in the team and I’m going to try and doing my best. Then the selector decides."