Report Claims Former Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho Wants Reds Talisman to Join Him at Barcelona

Former Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho wants Mohamed Salah to join him at Barcelona - as boldly claimed by Spanish publication Don Balon.

The Brazilian left Anfield in January to join Barca in a £142m transfer and since his departure, Salah has continued his incredible form for the club and has undoutedbly taken over Coutinho's mantle.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Egyptian has plundered 28 league goals so far and appears to be unaffected by Coutinho leaving, and apparently the playmaker wants to link back up with Salah.

The former Chelsea and Roma forward, who has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, is sure to be protected at all costs by Liverpool so they can avoid a repeat of the Coutinho saga.

He appears to very happy playing under Jurgen Klopp, and the German would not welcome any interest in him from Barca following their acquisition of Coutinho just three months ago. Then one has to factor in Ousmane Dembele's return to the first team after injury derailed the first half of his season.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The young Frenchman is back in the picture now and is surely another reason why Barca would not move for Salah.

Coutinho wants Salah to come to the Nou Camp, as does another former Red in Luis Suarez, but a more realistic signing this summer has to be Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old could be after a change at the end of the season following the arrival of Diego Costa and is said to be willing to take a cut in his basic weekly wages to move.

