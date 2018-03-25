REVEALED: The Final Striker England Fans Want to See in England's World Cup Squad

After Friday's impressive 1-0 victory over the Netherlands, England manager Gareth Southgate will have a firmer idea about what stars to take to Russia for the World Cup.

The Three Lions boss ran the rule over a number of potential players for this summer's international tournament, and has a better understanding about who will be part of his 23-man party.

One place that remains up for grabs, however, is the fourth striker slot and thanks to a 90min poll we have the results on who most fans want to see join Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford:

Pipping his rivals for first place, Arsenal's Danny Welbeck is the final option that Southgate should take.

Despite his lack of consistent end product, the 25-year-old's pace, power and physicality has the opportunity to unsettle defences in Russia and give England a different option up top.

That is, of course, if he can remain fit. It's well documented how injury prone Welbeck has been in recent seasons and, like teammate Jack Wilshere, England cannot afford him to take up a spot if he spends the entire tournament in the treatment room.

How Danny welbeck has stole an England shirt I do not know. So ineffective. Genuinely think Glenn Murray is a great back up to Kane, someone who can finish in the box. Decent performance overall from England👏🏼 — BM (@breezeymitchell) March 23, 2018

A shock runner-up behind Welbeck, Brighton veteran Glenn Murray would provide a similar target man choice if chosen to go to the World Cup.

His decent haul of goals this term have made the 34-year-old the third highest goalscoring Englishman in the Premier League, and his unknown quantity would be something of a wildcard for opposition defences to deal with.

A lack of international experience may hamper his chances, but Murray could end up being the biggest shock inclusions at a major competition for England since Theo Walcott in 2006.

A sicknote and another veteran worm their way into joint third place in the forms of Daniel Sturridge and Jermain Defoe.

The pair aren't likely to be up for consideration due to their injury records and age respectively, but their experience on the world stage could be vital if handed the nod.

Both would need regular starts and a flurry of goals in the final seven weeks of the campaign, however, to make a late burst into Southgate's thoughts.

Lingard definitely does no question about it. Four goalies got called up, only three will make the World Cup. Henderson is still better than Drinkwater. Welbeck's ceiling is still higher than many suggestions (like Glenn Murray and Andy Carroll). — Patrick Green (@Mkbw50) March 22, 2018

Everton starlet Dominic Calvert-Lewin's rapid rise has him see off West Ham's Andy Carroll next, with the latter being handed the wooden spoon for finishing dead last.

The World Cup Under-20 winner would be another surprise Three Lions inclusion and, without a spot in the recent squad for March's friendlies, it's almost certain that Calvert-Lewin won't be on the plane to Russia.

Like Welbeck, though, he has the physical attributes to compete at that level and could be another left-field option up for selection like Murray.

Carroll, meanwhile, is as likely to go as Sturridge is given his own injury nightmare. If he could stay fit and stay in form then he'd be the standout choice for Southgate, but his international career seems over for the time being - if not completely.

