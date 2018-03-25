Serie A Duo Among Host of European Clubs Keeping Tabs on Promising Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin

Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan are among a host of European clubs keeping tabs on the promising Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, according to Gazzetta.

The 19-year-old made his international debut on Saturday in Ukraine's 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia off the back of a number of impressive performances for club side Zorya Luhansk both domestically and in the Europa League.

As a result, clubs from around Europe are said to be interested in Lunin, with Italian sides Juventus and Inter heading a lengthy queue that consists of the likes of Liverpool, Watford, RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg and Real Sociedad all allegedly vying for his signature.

Juventus and Inter appear to be showing the strongest interest show far though, and with their first choice 'keepers Gianluigi Buffon and Samir Handanovic 40 and 33 years old respectively, they both see Lunin as a long-term replacement.

Europa League Team of the Week including 18-year-old Zorya goalkeeper Andriy Lunin #UEL pic.twitter.com/6WY8eR31ci — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) September 29, 2017

Lunin only joined Zorya Luhansk at the beginning of this season from fellow Ukrainian side Dnipro, but has already made 53 first team appearances in what has been a rapid rise for the 19-year-old, making his full debut for Ukraine after only three appearances for the Under-21 side previously.