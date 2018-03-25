Shocking Statistic Reveals Borussia Dortmund Wonderkid Christian Pulisic's Biggest Weakness

A stunning statistic has revealed that Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old sensation has 104 unsuccessful dribbles this season - more than any other player in Europe's 'Top Five' leagues.

As revealed by OptaJean, the promising youngster - who has attracted the interest of Europe's elite sides of late - has given away possession on a huge number of occasions this season. However, Pulisic has been a star player for his side in Bundesliga this season, proving himself to be a highly versatile option capable of playing all across the midfield.

104 - Christian Pulisic a raté 104 dribbles en Bundesliga cette saison, plus que tout autre joueur du Top 5 européen. Audacieux. #AskOptaJean https://t.co/5RR9vi9p4A — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 22, 2018

While it would be easy to point the finger at the young American over this statistic, it must be noted that it reflects his bold style of play. To be playing regularly at the top level of German football at such a tender age is an impressive achievement, and the statistic perhaps highlights a slight overeagerness in Pulisic's play.

Interestingly, the likes of Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are also among the players who routinely give the ball away - which highlights how often their teammates entrust them with the ball. Pulisic certainly has a bright future ahead of him, but will need to learn to find an end product to his possession if he is to make the next step up in quality.