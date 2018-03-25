VIDEO: Liverpool Fans Take Frustration Out on Michael Owen With Boos in Legends Game

Ex-Liverpool player Michael Owen was greeted with a negative reception at Anfield yesterday when Liverpool Legends faced Bayern Munich Legends. The striker spent three years at rival club Manchester United, which has ruined his reputation on Merseyside.

Other ex-Liverpool stars were met with cheering from the fans, but when Owen's name was read ahead of kick-off he received jeers from the crowd, who continued to boo him at various points throughout the match.

Owen was also abused on social media...just a bit.

Michael Owen got booed in an LFC legends game 🤣🤣🤣 — Jack Brewer (@JackkBrewerr) March 24, 2018

Michael Owen getting booed even after scoring was hilarious. #LFCLegends — Matt Mack (@mattmack_7) March 24, 2018

Brilliant to see Michael Owen getting booed in a charity game. Is right. — Messer Best (@MesserBest) March 24, 2018

Hey.. 👀 ... wait a minute! 🤔💭 What’s Michael Owen doing in the #LFC legends team? #LFCFCBLegends — 👑 (@FaraiJulianM) March 24, 2018

Hold on micheal fucking owen is playing for liverpool legends today fuck that traitor prick — Karlo (@KarloxTV) March 24, 2018

Also, much to the resentment from Liverpool fans, Owen remains as an ambassador at the club.





The game itself was an exciting one, with ten goals scored altogether in a thrilling 5-5 draw. Liverpool went 3-0 up in the first half before Bayern made it 4-3 with four goals in 13 minutes.





Robbie Fowler replied just before half time to make it 4-4. Spaniard Xabi Alonso, who played for Liverpool in the first half, made it 5-4 to Bayern in the 73rd minute with a brilliant free kick.

Cheers for everyone except Michael Owen 😂 #LFCFCBLegends pic.twitter.com/L00MV2wm0w — Alex Watt (@AlexWatt187) March 24, 2018

A late equaliser from Bjorn Tore Kvarme made it 5-5. At 45-year-old, it was Kvarme's first goal at Anfield. The charity also did well, raising over £1m for the club's respective charities, with the crowd selling out at 54,000.

Jamie Carragher also made his first public appearance since the controversial spitting incident which has led to him being suspended from Sky Sports until the end of the season.