West Ham Eye Bold Move for Former Man City Boss Manuel Pellegrini & New Director of Football

West Ham reportedly want to bring in former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini at the end of the season to replace David Moyes, should they survive the relegation battle and maintain their Premier League status.

As reported by the Sun, the Hammers board will look to appease their disgruntled fan base with a big name appointment in the summer, and Pellegrini - who currently manages Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune - is believed to be their number one candidate to succeed Moyes at the London Stadium.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Pellegrini earned a formidable reputation in football management after rising to prominence with successful spells at River Plate and Villarreal, before joining City in 2013. During his three seasons in charge at the Etihad Stadium, the Argentine manager won a Premier League title and two League Cups for the Citizens.

The Hammers board are also keen to bring in a new director of football, with Leicester City's head of recruitment Eduardo Macia a rumoured target to help the club improve their fortunes in the summer transfer window. The report certainly suggests a desire for change from the West Ham board, which may well be required to settle tensions with the club's fans.

In other news, conflicting reports have claimed that the Hammers will instead keep the faith with their current boss David Moyes, and will extend his contract beyond the end of the season if he is able to ensure the club avoid relegation.

With games against Manchester City and Chelsea still to come, the Hammers will need to be at their best to prevent themselves dropping into the Championship.