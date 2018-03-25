West Ham Star Looking Forward to Putting 'Difficult Time' Behind Him After Spitting Row

West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku has insisted that he is determined to help the Hammers secure Premier League safety and put a 'difficult time' behind him.

Masuaku was banned for six games after spitting at Wigan Athletic's Nick Powell in their FA Cup loss to the League 1 side, only returning to the side in a friendly against Dagenham and Redbridge this week.

The winger accepted that he will need to regain full fitness, but he insisted that he is determined to make up for lost time. Speaking to whufc.com, Masuaku commented on his return to the side, saying: "I'm very pleased to come back.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"I'm happy I had some minutes against, I would say, a tough team. It was not easy, also with the pitch, but it was good for the confidence, it's a good win and now I'm off to the national team.





"It was good intensity and it was good for me especially as I was out for two months, so it's always good when you have some minutes. I used this game as a training for me to be fit as soon as possible. I need games to be at 100 per cent, and I'm not fit yet, so I used this game to help me get as fit as I can."

He then spoke about his time on the sidelines, adding: "It was a difficult time, of course, because I couldn't help the team and with the results they we had, it was tough, but now I'm back and I hope I will help the team as much as I can.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"In the beginning, in the first week, I was very disappointed for myself, for the team and the staff and for the fans, then after that you have to move forward because it is life and everyone makes mistakes. I had my family behind me and nothing has changed. I am feeling positive.

"I can play a great part for the team now. That is what I am thinking. I just hope I can help the team and hopefully we can get the three points, because that would be massive for us."

Masuaku has recently been called up for international duty for the first time in his career. He will look to make his DR Congo debut on Tuesday against Tanzania.