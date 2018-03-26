Arsenal & Chelsea Set for Transfer Tug of War Over Highly-Rated Atletico Goalkeeper

Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak reportedly could be set for a move to London this summer, as Arsenal and Chelsea prepare to lock horns in the race for his signature.

The Slovenian shot-stopper has had an incredible rise to stardom in recent years and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, behind only David De Gea and Manuel Neuer.

Oblak has been attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs all season and is expected to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer for a respectable £88m due to a release clause in his contract.

However, where Oblak will be playing next season is still yet to be finalised and the Express claim that there will be a battle between Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature this summer.

Arsène Wenger's scouting team, most notably the highly regarded Sven Mislintat, has shortlisted Oblak as a top priority target ahead of the summer transfer window after a disappointing season from veteran goalkeeper Petr Čech.

⛔️ No way through! ⛔️



The toughest keepers to beat in #LaLigaSantander. ✋ pic.twitter.com/BZ5eU6nqB9 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) March 25, 2018

Meanwhile, the recent performances of Thibaut Courtois could see a new goalkeeper arrive at Stamford Bridge during the summer and Chelsea's hierarchy are eager to see Oblak replace their Belgian shot-stopper.

It is also understood that Liverpool are interested in signing Oblak as they desperately look for improvements in between the sticks at Anfield. However, the Reds have also shortlisted Roma star Alisson and the Brazilian is being touted as Jürgen Klopp's more likely target.