Arsenal Midfielder Mohamed Elneny Officially Signs New Long-Term Contract

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract in north London, extending a deal which was set to expire in 2020.

The Egypt international has been lauded by Arsenal fans all season for his performances, with the 25-year-old's professionalism unerring despite being on the fringes of the Arsenal first team.

Elneny first moved to Arsenal for £11m in January 2016 after impressing European clubs with Swiss side FC Basel.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

The versatile midfielder, who has been used as a defender on more than one occasion by Arsène Wenger, was actually deemed surplus to requirements during the most recent summer transfer window but the Gunners were unable to find Elneny a new club.

Just seven months on from deadline day and the Egyptian star has committed his future to the north London side, with many fans now calling for Elneny to be given a regular chance in the Arsenal first team.

He has already made an impressive 66 appearances for Arsenal since moving to England, with his only two goals for the club coming in European competitions against Barcelona and BATE Borisov.

Not only has Elneny's performances at club level impressed a large portion of fans, but the athletic midfielder has helped guide Egypt to the World Cup in Russia this year - albeit a historic achievement that was largely down to the performances of Mohamed Salah.